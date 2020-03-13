BEAVER — Learn the history and science of smoking food in a community education class at New River Community and Technical College’s Raleigh County Campus in Beaver from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 31 and April 2.
Participants in the two-day class will become more knowledgeable about the equipment used in the smoking cooking method and about the different types of wood used in smoking along with pairing different woods and different foods.
The cost for the class is $35, and registration is required by March 25.
For more information or to register for the class, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone (304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
