Learn the basics of using Microsoft Office in a six-week community education workshop offered by New River Community and Technical College through Zoom video conferencing. The class will meet weekly from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Oct. 4.
Instructor Susan Wolford will lead the class covering how to use Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel.
“The Microsoft Office workshop will cover the basics of using the programs along with answering specific questions and addressing student goals for the class,” Wolford explained.
Tuition is $100 for the workshop. Preregistration is required by Sept. 27. Participants in the Zoom session will be emailed the link and log-in information after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
