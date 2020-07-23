WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced last week a grant worth $2,518,080 from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Fayette County Child Development Center for the Head Start Programs.
"It is important that we provide our children and their parents with opportunities for success during their most developmental and influential years," Miller said in a press release. "The Head Start program’s commitment to our youngest generation establishes the foundation for a bright future for all. Together, we will continue to deliver resources and opportunities that revitalize our region and make sure West Virginia remains an incredible place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The Head Start programs provide parents and children, from birth to age 5, with the skills they need to begin their school career. These programs foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.
