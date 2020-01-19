WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) has announced a Digital Humanities Advancement Grant of $98,809 from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to the Marshall University Research Corporation for the Accessibility in Digital Humanities: Making Clio Available to All project. The Clio project allows educators and cultural institutions design mobile tours to explore local history and culture.
“It is crucial we ensure all members of our community have access to our history,” Miller said. “Without that important knowledge, we would not be able to move forward and innovate as a society. Thank you to the National Endowment for the Humanities for making this a priority.”
“These new NEH grants will expand access to the country’s wealth of historical, literary, and artistic resources by helping archivists and curators care for important heritage collections, and using new media to inspire examination of significant texts and ideas,” said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “In keeping with NEH’s A More Perfect Union initiative, these projects will open pathways for students to engage meaningfully with the humanities and focus public attention on the history, culture, and political thought of the United States’ first 250 years as a nation.”
The project is a collaboration between Marshall University and the American Foundation for the Blind, which is working to increase accessibility features and user documentation for the Clio project.
This grant is part of a $30.9 million investment by the NEH to 45 states and the District of Columbia to support 188 humanities projects.
