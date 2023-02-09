ELKINS – Monongahela National Forest is honored to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree – known as “The People’s Tree” reflecting the nickname for the U.S. House of Representatives, the People’s House – adorns the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and is selected each year from a different national forest.
“It’s an honor to have a tree from our backyard selected as the official 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “This shines a positive light on West Virginia and I am thrilled in every way. I also want to acknowledge the Monongahela National Forest officials for their care of the forest. Without them, this would not have been possible. Congratulations to all involved.”
Monongahela National Forest was the first national forest to provide the People’s Tree on behalf of the Forest Service in 1970, and again in 1976. 2023 will be the third time West Virginia will have the distinction.
“The Capitol Christmas tree is a wonderful, historic tradition that brings our great country together during the holidays, and I am thrilled that the 2023 tree will be from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest,” said Senator Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “The 2023 Capitol Christmas tree will represent the wild and wonderful nature of the Mountain State – including our remarkable forestry and wildlife – for the first time since 1976. I’m grateful to the Forest Service for their hard work and partnership on this event, and I look forward to celebrating this honor with my fellow West Virginians and Americans.”
Monongahela National Forest has partnered with the non-profit Choose Outdoors to assist in the creation of a year-long conservation education campaign about the multi-use mission of the Forest Service in support of a multi-stop tour in November that will take the selected tree around West Virginia and surrounding states before delivering it to the Architect of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. The initiative is made possible with support from the presenting sponsor, 84 Lumber, and with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small, along with vital support from volunteers locally and across America.
“The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong partnerships throughout West Virginia and beyond state lines,” said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. “We’re proud to welcome 84 Lumber back as presenting sponsor for the second year and look forward to bringing people together to celebrate our public lands, our diversity and the joy of the holiday season.”
“It’s wonderful to have this opportunity to celebrate the diverse and complex natural ecosystems and cultural heritage that thrive here in central Appalachia. Monongahela National Forest and West Virginia really are endlessly wild and wonderful, and we are excited to share these special places over the next year on a national level, reaching both residents and folks who may have never experienced our home among the hills," said Shawn Cochran, forest supervisor.
Follow the journey of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree and be a part of the festivities at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com, @uscapitolchristmastree on Instagram, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USCapitolChristmasTree, or the Monongahela National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf and https://www.facebook.com/MonongahelaNF.
For more information:
• Read about the history of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree on the Architect of the Capitol’s website at https://www.aoc.gov/what-we-do/programs-ceremonies/capitol-christmas-tree.
• Contact Choose Outdoors President Bruce Ward at bruce@chooseoutdoors.org to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.
• Contact 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Project Manager Amy Albright at amy.albright2@usda.gov for more information about the project and to get involved.
