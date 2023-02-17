The Montgomery Preparatory Academy (MPA) opened its doors on Aug. 22, 2022, in Montgomery and Madyson Coleman will be the first student to graduate from the academy in May.
The new private school operates through a hybrid learning environment and serves students from the sixth grade through their senior year of high school. The school has a digital core curriculum and students are also tutored one-on-one. Students participate in a variety of discussions on topics such as life skills, problem solving, and conflict management.
To pay for tuition, students can apply for the Hope Scholarship. Currently, any additional enrollment fees are being waived. To apply to the school, students can fill out an application online, and interviews are conducted. Misty McCune, the dean of Montgomery Preparatory Academy, said she likes to learn what the students’ interests are, what they are interested in doing in the future, and help determine how they can achieve their goals.
The private school currently has 19 students, but the building can house up to 125. Students also have the option of virtual learning. This way, students statewide can benefit from the program. Dean Misty McCune said, “Students have come to our school with F’s and now have B’s and A’s. These students have had struggles. They come in timid and are now becoming leaders.”
Coleman excelled at Riverside High School during her ninth and tenth grade years before switching schools. Due to some schedule conflicts early in her eleventh grade year, her parents opted to send her elsewhere. The Montgomery Preparatory Academy was a perfect fit, they said. The school offered everything that Madyson wanted to take and needed to graduate.
For Madyson, the benefits of changing schools include being able to work on her own schedule and feeling less stressful for her than being in a public school setting.
“Montgomery Preparatory Academy teaches children how to be prepared for life outside the school,” Sara Coleman, Madyson’s mother, said.
“Madyson has worked well independently,” McCune said. “She entered our program as an eleventh grader and is graduating a year early. She has been a participant in our virtual program.”
In December, Madyson was selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment.
After graduation in May, she plans to continue her education at West Virginia State University and hopes to one day become a neurosurgeon.
Madyson is the daughter of Buck and Sara Coleman of Powellton.
