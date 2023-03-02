The March SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex behind the Historic Oak Hill School.
“We have been sorting through recent donations and have unearthed many new titles from popular authors and book types such as craft and recipe books,” a volunteer said in a press release.
As usual there are hundreds of novels, including a large table dedicated to thrillers by popular authors such as James Patterson, David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child, Brad Thor, Patricia Cornwall and others.
There is a large selection of military history with an emphasis on World War II.
Books for children and young adults have been newly organized with several boxes of additional titles.
Most hardback books are priced at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances including many popular authors are offered at 25 cents each.
The book sale is located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street. It is handicapped accessible with a new wheelchair ramp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.