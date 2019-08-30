The September book sale sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Labor School is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 to coincide with the Oak Leaf Festival. The sale is conveniently located at the historic Oak Hill School on School Street, just two blocks up from the street fair on Main Street.
The sale offers a good selection of books by popular authors old and new, a variety of biographies, some history, some classics and lots of self-improvement.
There is also a growing selection of children’s and young adult books and numerous children’s DVDs, including Loony Tunes, Disney, Barbie, Scoobie-Doo and others. Prices range from 50 cents for paperbacks and single CDs to $2 for coffee-table books and puzzles. Hardbacks, DVDs and multi-pack CDs are $1.
The book sale opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 pm. and is in support of Southern Appalachian Labor School’s childhood literacy programs.
There is parking on both sides of the building.3
