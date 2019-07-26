ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Oak Hill’s Brenda Moore was installed earlier this year as second vice president of one of the nation’s most-recognized nonprofits — National Garden Clubs Inc., the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world. The installation was held May 2 at NGC’s 90th annual convention in Biloxi, Mississippi.
As second vice president for the next two years, Moore will chair the NGC finance committee, as well as help guide the national organization and work to advance NGC’s mission: Promoting civic and environmental responsibility, as well as a love of gardening and floral design. She also will support the organization’s major objectives — to foster education and participation in NGC’s many local, regional, national and international outreach programs, including Plant America, an initiative that focuses on gardens and gardening, with an emphasis on community service.
Moore previously served as third vice president of National Garden Clubs Inc.
She is the author of “The Saved Seed,” and co-author of “The Frightened Frog,” two NGC children’s books that serve as educational tools and resources for garden clubs nationally in their youth programs. In addition, Moore has held a variety of positions in National Garden Clubs Inc., including chairman of the national membership committee.
She is a four star member of NGC, an accredited flower show judge, a landscape design consultant, an environment consultant and a gardening consultant.
On the state and local level, Moore was president of West Virginia Garden Club Inc. from 2011 to 2013 and continues to serve on WVGC’s board on the Past Presidents advisory committee and is assistant chairman of the WV Wildflower Pilgrimage held each May at Blackwater Falls State Park. She is a member of Woodland Oaks Garden Club in Oak Hill.
Moore holds a Bachelor of Science in family resources from West Virginia University in Morgantown. She previously worked for the Fayette County Board of Education and the Fayette County Public Libraries in Fayetteville.
— National Garden Clubs, Inc.
