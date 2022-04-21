MONTGOMERY — Like many, Alex Kapin says it's heart-wrenching to read and see news coverage of the current invasion of Ukraine by neighboring Russia.
The Russian-born Kapin currently lives in Montgomery, and he has been casting a keen eye in recent weeks to the ongoing invasion which involves his home country and affects friends and acquaintances in Ukraine.
"I stopped smiling since the war started," he said. "It's hard for me. I still love Russia, but I don't love what the majority of Russians are asking people (to support)."
Kapin, a classical guitar teacher by trade, will perform a concert as well as discuss with those in attendance stories from around the war zone during a special evening on Tuesday, April 26 at the Gateway Center Auditorium in Smithers. The event is planned for 7 to 8:30 p.m. at #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186.
Admission will be free, but Kapin will inform event-goers of ways in which he's involved that they can donate to help refugees, if they so desire.
Organizers also hope to have a live Zoom conversation that night with individuals caught in Ukraine and with some of those currently aiding Ukrainian refugees in Poland and the Czech Republic. Kapin said he knows some of those refugees personally.
Kapin, who was born in Moscow and — as of December 2021 — holds dual citizenship in the United States and Russia, said the people of war-torn Ukraine are in desperate need.
"It's very important now to support Ukraine, in my opinion," he said last Thursday after performing for and addressing students and staff from Malden Elementary School who visited the Morris Creek Watershed Association up Morris Drive to participate in a Trout in the Classroom project.
Kapin is currently residing in Montgomery as a visitor of Mike and Wanda King, with whom he struck up a friendship in 2010 when he originally visited the area as he took part in a nationwide trash pick-up effort, and later volunteered in some of the watershed group's projects.
After much time spent living and working in Moscow and elsewhere abroad, Kapin returned to the United States in 2018 and eventually was granted his American citizenship in December 2021.
"I didn't expect this war would start, and I tried to find jobs in America," said Kapin. "I thought maybe I would go back to Russia, because there is my apartment, but the war started.
"Since the war started, from the very first day I said I don't want to go there. Because it's like, if I go there, it means that I support (Russia's actions). I hate Putin regime. I hate this war. I thought how to be helpful for Ukraine."
He said he sought out the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States to explore his options in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. He is also working with groups and individuals supporting war refugees.
Kapin plans to utilize the event in Smithers to help make a difference in those who are suffering in Ukraine. "I will play, and I will inform people about the Ukrainian war," he said. Kapin said he hopes the people in attendance there will offer "words of support for my Ukrainian friends, because they need support now." More importantly, financial donations can also be made, he said.
In a conversation Thursday, Kapin discussed the degradation of human rights in his home country, as well as the rise of conflict — one which didn't use to exist, he stressed. He says he has fallen out with family members and friends because they support the Russian government.
In a broad sense, Kapin says, "It's not just a war of Russia against Ukraine, it's a war of barbary against civilization."
"I don't want to deal with Russian government now, because I don't want to support this war at all," he continued. "I still have some good friends of mine who live in Moscow and they don't support this war, completely. ... There are still good people there in Russia, but we are in minority."
Answering a question from a student, Kapin said "no one knows" when the war will end. "It depends also if America and Europe will help Ukraine with (military weapons)."
The groups or individuals for whom Kapin hopes to raise funds want to use the money for basic supplies to help the refugees survive, transportation involving the refugee situation, translators and aid for soldiers, among other areas.
While Kapin only visited for brief stretches in Ukraine over the years, his mother was born in Odesa, a southwestern port city on the Black Sea in Ukraine, and his grandfather is buried in Odesa. "I'm waiting now until Ukraine will be free, and I can go and visit (the grandfather's grave)," he said.
During the Smithers event, Kapin will take a few minutes to offer his thoughts on the situation in Ukraine and provide updates he has. He will also play some instrumental classical music and sing at least one Ukrainian song. The bulk of the evening is expected to feature a "Zoom meeting with my Ukrainian friends."
He said he would like to host more events in locales such as Charleston or Beckley in the coming weeks.
"Please, let's help Ukraine."
