Join Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center and bring your Mom on Saturday, May 13 between 1 and 4 p.m. for “Cups in the Garden” with cupcakes, coffee and herbal tea.
Stroll the gardens and see the center’s fun educational exhibits.Children enjoy watching the red wiggler worms in the worm composting bin.
Learn about the center’s upcoming gardening and nature programs and how you can help.
A $5 donation per person is suggested, which will help the center provide future programs. Honeysuckle Hill is located at 1151 Terry Ave, Fayetteville (although the GPS address says Fayetteville, it is actually located in Oak Hill).
Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center is a nonprofit organization open to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation or national origin. Anyone needing special assistance can call HHNDC at 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.