The Brothers of the Wheel East Plateau Chapter this summer held fundraisers and collected donations from local businesses in order to purchase school supplies for Fayette County students and classrooms.
Thanks to their donations, New River Primary was able to provide classroom teachers with cleaning supplies, school supplies and brand new backpacks for many students.
"With a school this size, we are always so grateful and appreciative of any donations provided to help meet the needs of our students," New River Primary spokesperson Meghan Day said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.