The Punishers Motorcycle Club, which conducts a number of charity events and makes donations to a number of local organizations, presented a check for $1,000 to the Fayette Institute of Technology’s JROTC program in late October at the FIT Field Day.
Those who represented the organization were the president of the Blackbird Chapter, Harley Volksen, and his associates, Mike Garten, Ken Parret Jr. and Doug Coxx. Also on hand for the presentation were Aber Gilliam, president of the Black Bear Guardian Chapter, and her associate, Mary Kennedy.
The check was presented to Colonel Chris Selvey and cadets Olivia Honaker and Hunter Davis.
