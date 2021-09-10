For the second straight year, the popular Mount Hope Jubilee has been canceled because of Covid-19 concerns.
According to Kevin Walker, a member of the jubilee planning committee, the group met Tuesday afternoon and, after weighing the pros and cons of holding the Sept. 17-18 festival, opted to pull the plug on the event.
"It was a hard decision," said Walker. But, the move was made "for the health and safety and welfare" of town citizens and staff, visitors and vendors, he said.
Vendors who had registered to set up tables will have their fees refunded, Walker said.
— Steve Keenan
