Davon Marion, a Mount Hope High School graduate, is the new head football coach for the Oak Hill Red Devils.
Marion recently was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Mount Hope Lions Club.
Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 3:14 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.