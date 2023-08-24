Guest speaker

Guest speaker Davon Marion, left, head football coach at Oak Hill High School, is pictured with Fred Rickman, president of the Mount Hope Lions, at a recent meeting of the club.

Davon Marion, a Mount Hope High School graduate, is the new head football coach for the Oak Hill Red Devils.

Marion recently was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Mount Hope Lions Club.

