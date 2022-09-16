Thanks to Thrasher Engineering’s Client Services Manager Tom Oxley, the Mount Hope Regional Band honored the heroes of Sept. 11th with a tribute concert. Audience members were serenaded on the evening of Sept. 10 in Oak Hill at the Lively Family Amphitheater.
Mount Hope Regional Band director, Michael Carver, former band director at Juniata Valley High School in Pennsylvania, and assistant band director at Calvert Hall Catholic High School for Boys in Towson, Maryland, directed the performance. The 20-plus member group played songs to honor those who had fallen in the line of duty more than 20 years ago. The band also played songs to herald each group that lost service members.
The audience members withstood the elements to honor the 2,977 people killed from over 100 countries and the 50 West Virginians who died in 2001. The band chose to play “Amazing Grace” in tribute to the 343 fire, 78 police, and 8 EMS personnel who climbed the towers to heaven that fateful day. The United States’ service hymns and “Taps” were played in a medley to honor the military and veterans who kept our country safe during that time.
Carver chose the song “God Bless America” to honor all of our local sheriffs’ associations and the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” for the West Virginia State Police and local police in honor of their everyday service. The band closed the evening with “Celebrate Good Times,” “Hot, Hot, Hot,” and more.
The Mount Hope Regional Band is a local community band that welcomes new members. As a project of Harmony for Hope Inc., a nonprofit uniting West Virginia with music, art and Appalachian heritage, the all-volunteer group rehearses weekly at the Mount Hope Christian Church on Thursday evenings at 6:45 p.m.
As an approved AmeriCorps Site Sponsor, Harmony for Hope was proud to offer this concert free to the public. AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released the Sept. 11th Day of Service and Remembrance public service announcement, A Day to Remember, calling on Americans to come together to help our communities and honor those who stepped up to help in 2001. The Mount Hope Regional Band accepted the call and stepped up to serve the community this year with music.
