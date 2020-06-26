Janalee Lehman, a resident of Mount Hope, was among nearly 700 students who graduated from Bob Jones University on May 8.
Lehman graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Elementary Education.
During the virtual ceremony, over 500 students received bachelor’s degrees, nearly 100 students received master’s degrees and nearly 40 students received associate degrees. Five candidates earned doctoral degrees.
Traditional, in-person commencement exercises will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.
Since its founding in 1927, Bob Jones University has conferred over 52,000 degrees.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
