The Mountain of Hope Organization (MOHO) last month honored scholarship winners at its annual community-wide picnic held at the City Park. The scholarship recipients were presented with checks following the festivities.
Since its inception, the release said MOHO has distributed more than $50,000 to deserving students.
The following students were recognized:
• Asia Davis, who will attend BridgeValley Community and Technical College and major in dental hygiene, was the recipient of the Frank Souk Family Scholarship.
• Antonio Ovalle, who will attend Marshall University and major in mechanical engineering, received an engineering scholarship provided by an anonymous donor.
• Brooklyn Smith, who will attend WVU Tech and major in forensic/criminal justice, was the winner of the Frank Souk Family Scholarship, as well as the DuBois Alumnae Scholarship.
Former MOHO scholarship winners who received additional awards were:
• Michaela Conelly, who is excelling at Concord University, received the Coach Gene Spadaro Scholarship. She will continue her studies in education.
• Taylor Pugh, who attends West Virginia Wesleyan College, received the MOHO scholarship to aid in her continued success in the musical theatre/pre-drama therapy.
The MHHS Alumnae awarded their scholarships to Jaden Colaiseno and Abigail Ward. Jaden plans to attend Marshall University to study special education, and Abigail will attend WVU Tech to major in nursing.
The other DuBois Scholarship was awarded to Taylor Oden. Taylor plans to attend BridgeValley Community and Technical College and major in welding.
For more information about Mountain of Hope and its mission, visit mountainofhopeorganization.org.
