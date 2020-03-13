Lights. Camera. Action!
The Concord University Foundation is presenting the CU Theatre Department in an audience participation murder mystery on Saturday, March 28. “Celebrity Roasted: A Killer Show” will be performed at 6 p.m. that evening on the main stage in the Alexander Fine Arts Center.
The show is written and performed by Concord theater students and guests will enjoy an interactive experience throughout the Main Theatre. Proceeds from this event will benefit the A Seat for U Campaign which is raising funds to renovate the Fine Arts Center’s Main Theatre.
The show is a comic whodunit. Guests have been invited to attend a roast for a famous Hollywood director, Steven Killburg. He has directed many successful movies, but his most recent movie, Dogs, was a real dog.
There are several important celebrity guests in attendance at the roast, but it appears that many of them are not happy with him, and one of them even wants him dead.
Could it be movie star mafioso Al Cappucino or his stunt man, Rick O’Shea? Or maybe it is one of his two ex-wives, Kate Killburg and Pippi Hedron, or his son, Even Steven? Of course, his current wife, Kim Karslashian is not happy that Dogs was a flop. And just why is Curly Dimples, a child star that is not all grown up, even there? Hopefully, Manny the Manager will sort it all out before the night is over.
As a way to spotlight the theater, tables will be placed on the stage itself and the play will be performed with the theater seats in the background. Then, as the audience interrogates the suspects, they will move around through the dressing rooms, the costume shop, the green room and the H.C. Paul Theatre. Adding to the fun, the audience is invited to dress to the theme, but it is not required.
The A Seat for U Campaign offers an opportunity to name a seat in the Fine Arts Center’s Main Theatre. Additional renovations and upgrades in other areas of the Main Theatre can also be possible through this project.
Supporting the A Seat for U Campaign is an act of philanthropy that creates a lasting legacy for the donor in one of the most public spaces on Concord’s campus. The Main Theatre plays host to a variety of events, performances and traditions enjoyed by many at the university. Each year the Main Theatre is visited by thousands of students, alumni and individuals from surrounding communities.
To learn more about the campaign or to make a contribution, please visit
https://www.concord.edu/About/Advancement-and-Alumni/A-Seat-for-U.aspx
Celebrity Roasted: A Killer Show is providing Concord students with an opportunity to showcase their talents in several areas. Students in a graphic design class taught by Associate Professor of Art Kevin Bennington created all of the printed pieces and graphics for the dinner theater. Working on these assignments is giving the students training in dealing with promotional items and actual experience in event promotion.
Additionally, the show is a result of a class, Writing and Producing a Murder Mystery, taught by Karen Vuranch. Vuranch is director of the Theatre Department at Concord, however, she has had a long career in writing and producing murder mysteries.
“This class has been a great experience for the students,” Vuranch said. “They have gotten to experience first-hand all aspects of a production, from its inception to performance.”
Vuranch said she appreciates being able to share her own professional theater expertise with students just beginning their theater careers.
Tickets for the murder mystery, which include a full course dinner, are $50 per person. Reservations are required and may be made online by visiting www.concord.edu/murdermystery
Please email alumni@concord.edu or call 304-384-5348 for more details or with any questions about the upcoming show.
