The Annual National Day of Prayer will be observed Thursday, May 4. This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” from James 5:16B.
“Once again Americans have a unique opportunity to unite in one heart and mind as we stand against those forces that endanger the well-being of our city, country and all we hold dear,” a representative said in a press release.
Residents in Oak Hill and surrounding areas are invited to part take in this designated day of prayer, where the entire nation is ask to pray at the same time, at 12 noon on Thursday, May 4 at the flag pole on Main Street, Oak Hill, near the Lively Amphitheater.
