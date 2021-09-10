SUMMERSVILLE — New River Community and Technical College is offering a National Electrical Code (NEC) course at their Nicholas County Campus in Summersville starting Sept. 21. The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. for eight weeks.
The NEC course will prepare participants to enter the electrical field on the apprentice level. The class will cover electrical safety, the basics of electricity, simple electrical circuits and circuit protection along with National Electrical Code content on wiring and protection, wiring methods and materials, equipment for general use and problems and solutions involving NEC.
Tuition for the class is $300, and registration is required by Sept. 14.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community to register for the class or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
