ELKINS – Monongahela National Forest is implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.
Though the offices have gone virtual and developed campgrounds on the National Forest are closed, officials are committed to the continuity of their mission. The public is encouraged to visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/about-forest/offices for digital services and contact information for each office. Staff is on duty 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for prompt customer service.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran. “We are committed to supporting our communities and fulfilling our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing.
Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.