Fayette Institute of Technology recently inducted 2022 members into the school’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. FIT students named to the NTHS were, front, from left, Nicholas Hanshew, Deborah Butcher, Valerie Williams, Kimberly Grimmett, Lily Bostic, Hailey Carte and Jacob Ward; second row, Jessie Stover, Sydney Chapman, Kiersten Hildebrand, Abigail Settle, Kayla Wyatt, Anthony Ayres II, Sarah Bays, Aubrey Sparks and Logan Willis; third row, Max Underwood, Brody Warden, Michael Toney, Grant Ferrell, Lucas Whaples, Gavin Rust, Zander Hudson-Yoder, Timothy Garrison and Mark Adkins; and back, Emma Brumfield, Kayla Christian, Kayla Higginbotham, Ashton Petitt, Ryleigh Stone, Shyanne Friebel, Michelle Dettrey and Renee Parks. New members inducted who were not pictured are Jackie Cline, Chase Hammontree, Savanna Adkins, Shanna Miller, Johnny Wilson and Leonard Farrow.
