The Fayette Institute of Technology recently announced students who earned inclusion in the National Technical Honor Society.
To be inducted students must have at least a 3.0 GPA, no out of school suspensions in grades 9 through 12, no C or lower in any courses at FIT, and no failed drug tests during their senior year. No more than five absences are permitted for students to be considered.
The students chosen for the NTHS will be recognized at the school’s completer’s ceremony on May 8.
Students honored with induction were Ryley Queen, Javier Khaaliq, Logan Braenovich, Kadin Willis, Logan Lemon, Cody Frye, Brayden Stone, Ethan Walker, Shawn Dean, David Perez, Bella Lamb, Krista Shrewsberry, Richard Dillard, Madison Campbell, Bentley Vance, Austin Pauley, Alex Baxter, Kenneth Ward, Bo Persinger, Jessica Hobbs, Devyn Washington, Selena Bragg, Layla Persinger, Hailey Mills, Faith Taylor, Abby Vogel, Myla Williams, Juanita Ford, Isabella Gilkerson, Katelynn Meadows, Candice Brooke Davis, Sierra Bias, Jacob Scarbrough, Grace Logan, Paige Compton, Hannah Greene, Anna Skaggs, Kai Smith, Garrett Weaver, Tyler Farley, Todd Perry, Vincent Nicolau, Griffin Smith, Bryson Sapio, Austin Bias, Allie Ballard, Kaitlin Cooper, Levi Fenton, Olivia Honaker, Faith Moses-Wolfe, Rebecca Ward and Brooke Workman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.