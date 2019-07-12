BEAVER — Over 240 students were named to New River Community and Technical College’s President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced the following county students have earned the President’s List designation for the spring semester:
Fayetteville — Brenden T. Blake, Kayla Niccole Blevins, Brittany N. Pickles;
Gauley Bridge — Rick L. Elkins;
Meadow Bridge — Sarah Shannon Kaitlin Cooper, Danielle Elizabeth Hansard, Katherine Michelle Helmick; and
Mount Hope — Adam G. Trzicak.
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Pagan announced the following students have earned the Dean’s List distinction for the spring semester:
Ansted — Kenneth Dale Dempsey;
Danese — Rebecca L. Boggs, Taylor Reenae Smith;
Meadow Bridge — Levi Fleshman, Jacob Trevor Hutsenpiller, Joshua James Richmond, Cassi L. VanNatter; and
Mount Hope — Cyndy Veronica Asamoah, Adam G. Hernandez, Jacob Kessinger, Travis D. Waller.
For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).
