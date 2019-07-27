BEAVER — Degrees and certificates were conferred to students in New River Community and Technical College’s Class of 2019 during the college’s 16th commencement ceremony in May at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Over 230 students graduated from New River CTC this year, with nearly 100 participating in the commencement ceremony. Academic honors were presented to 65 students graduating with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 20 students graduating this year were members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science and Certificate of Applied Science degrees were awarded in a number of fields. The 2019 graduates are as follows:
Ansted
• Jamie Lynn Barnhouse, Certificate of Applied Science in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding
• Kelsea Nicole Bennett, Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing
• Kenneth D. Dempsey II, Certificate of Applied Science in Electrical Distribution Engineering Technology
Danese
• Rebecca Lynn Boggs, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting and a Certificate of Applied Science in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding
Fayetteville
• Samantha Keeney, Associate of Applied Science in Business: Accounting
Gauley Bridge
• Rick Lee Elkins Jr., Associate of Applied Science in Business: Management and an Associate of Applied Science in Business: Marketing
Hico
• Heather Elizabeth Hayes, Associate of Science in Social Services
Meadow Bridge
• Jacob Trevor Hunsenpiller, Associate of Applied Science in Welding Technology
• Cassi Louise VanNatter, Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing
Mount Hope
• Cyndy Veronica Asamoah, Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing
• Robert Dwain Cline, Associate of Science in Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement
• Adam Gabriel Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technician
• Adam Thomas Morgan, Associate of Applied Science in Business: Management, Associate of Applied Science in Business: Accounting and a Certificate of Applied Science in Bookkeeping
• Travis Dwayne Waller, Associate of Science in Computer Science: Information Technology and a Certificate of Applied Science in IT Foundations
Oak Hill
• Christy Dawn Pack, Associate of Applied Science in Health Information Management
• Perry Marshall Smithson, Associate of Applied Science in Automobile Service Technology and a Certificate of Applied Science in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair
Scarbro
• Kristina Carol Bishop, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technician
• Kayla Merrill Blankenship, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technician and a Board of Governors Associate of Applied Science in Paramedic
