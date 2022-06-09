Degrees and certificates were conferred to New River Community and Technical College 2022 graduates during the 18th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Academic honors were awarded to 96 graduates, who completed their courses with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 21 graduates are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Certificate of Applied Science, Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Science degrees were awarded in a number of fields, including the college’s first LPN to RN Bridge and Physical Therapist Assistant graduates.
The 2022 graduates from the area are as follows:
Danese — Karli Jo Pomeroy;
Fayetteville — Aaron M. Crist, Kylie Marie Maderia, Kylie B. Vredenburg;
Hico — Alexia Morgan Romine;
Kingston — Patrick J. Lord;
Lookout — Carrie L. Pridemore;
Meadow Bridge — Addison Bree Dixon, Kaleb L. Helmick, Chase B. Patterson, Joshua James Richmond;
Minden — Brittany Faith McKinney;
Mount Hope — Joseph Allen Blankenship, Andrew Michael Brown, Kaley Marie Dalton, Jeannette L. Hicks, Dannielle Robin Matheny, Marcos Miguel Ovalle, Megan N. Trzicak;
Nallen — Sydney Nichole Lycans;
Oak Hill — Justin Tyler Ferrell, Michael Ray Hicks, Nicholas B. Miller, Morgan Elaine Smythers, Caitlin Nicole Tolley;
Pax — Madison Elise Elkin;
Prince — Jaizaline Quintana;
Rainelle — Sherman Nathaniel Fox, Tammy L. Fox, Mackenzie Lane Winnings; and
Scarbro — Rebecca R. Elswick.
Registration is underway for fall 2022 classes at New River CTC. Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for information on degree and certificate programs at New River CTC.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).
