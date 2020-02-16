BEAVER — Over 220 students were named to New River Community and Technical College’s President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced that the following students have earned the President’s List designation for the fall 2019 semester:
Fayetteville — Hannah M. Givens
Jodie — Cassidy Faith Harrell
Meadow Bridge — Katherine Michelle Helmick, Brittany Faith McKinney
Mount Hope — Michael C. Thomas
Victor — Robert Anthony Wilson
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Pagan announced that the following students have earned the Dean’s List distinction for the fall 2019 semester:
Fayetteville — Brittany N. Pickles, Madeleine Jane Pritt
Meadow Bridge — Joshua James Richmond
Mount Hope — Megan N. Trzicak, Ashlynn Brooke Coffman
Nallen — Charles Andrew Nolen
Oak Hill — Andrew Christian Ash, Rhonda J. Mahony, Caitlin Nicole Tolley
For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).
