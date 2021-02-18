Over 250 New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s and Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced the following students have earned the President’s List designation for the fall 2020 semester:
Fayetteville — Janelle Dale Babkirk and Aaron M. Crist;
Lookout — Carrie L. Pridemore;
Oak Hill — Brianne C. Summers;
Rainelle — John E. Keeling; and
Scarbro — Rebecca R. Elswick.
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
Copenhaver announced the following students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the fall 2020 semester:
Fayetteville — Tryston L. Blankenship, Jonathan T. Clendenin and Erica Danielle Hogan;
Glen Jean — Christopher A. Armstrong;
Mount Hope — Joseph Allen Blankenship, Brittney N. Blankenship, Ashlynn Brooke Coffman, Kyle F. Dickens and Brandy Nicole Lawrence;
Oak Hill — Dannielle Robin Matheny and Caitlin Nicole Tolley;
Rainelle — Betty Sue Brooks, Ellittia Marie Martin and Mackenzie Lane Winnings;
Robson — Elizabeth Carol Chappel; and
Victor — Brandie L. Criss; Robert Anthony Wilson.
For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
