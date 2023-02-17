Over 260 New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced that the following local students have earned the President’s List designation for the fall 2022 semester:
Fayetteville — Erica Danielle Hogan;
Meadow Bridge — Shelly Ann Walker;
Montgomery — James Jeffery Deakins;
Mount Hope — Emma Grace Villebrun; and
Oak Hill — James Bennett, Tori Clark and Caitlin Marie Malay.
• • •
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Underbakke announced that the following students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the fall 2022 semester:
Fayetteville — Barrett William Sexton, Mackenzie Raye Stover and Zoe E. Walberg;
Hico — Nathanael David McSweeney;
Layland — Dustin Ray Adkins;
Lookout — Alexandra Brooke Ellison and Kerenza M. Koch;
Mount Hope — Jessica A. Cadle and Jessica Lynn Workman; and
Oak Hill — Lindsay Gayle Adkins, Kalee J. Canterbury, Colton Jefferie Legg, Sierra Cheyenne O'Dell, Bryson Cole Powers, Jessica Kathryn Stowasser, Lora L. Warford and Ashlynn Lee Watkins.
• • •
Registration for the spring 2023 Rolling Start Options classes is currently underway at New River CTC. For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
