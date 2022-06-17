Over 250 New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced that the following local students have earned the President’s List designation for the spring 2022 semester:
Fayetteville: Aaron M. Crist, Zoe E. Walberg;
Lookout: Carrie L. Pridemore;
Mount Hope: Marcos Miguel Ovalle, Emma Grace Villebrun;
Mount Lookout: Mary Jane Tate;
Oak Hill: Christy Annette Baber, Justin Tyler Ferrell, Mekhyea Imani Lewis, Melissa M. McNeely, Morgan Elaine Smythers; and
Rainelle: Amanda Marie Bryant, Christina M. Lester.
• • •
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
Copenhaver announced that the following local students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the spring 2022 semester:
Ansted: Leslie Rae Shockey;
Danese: Karli Jo Pomeroy;
Fayetteville: Erica Danielle Hogan, Barrett William Sexton;
Hico: Tristen A. Robertson;
Meadow Bridge: Addison Bree Dixon, Kaleb L. Helmick, Chase B. Patterson;
Montgomery: James Jeffery Deakins;
Oak Hill: Kimberly A. Broyles, Tygra Jade De Mello, Kayla A. Miller;
Prince: Jaizaline Quintana; and
Scarbro: Rebecca R. Elswick.
• • •
Registration for the fall 2022 semester is underway at New River CTC. For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
