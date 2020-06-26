Over 260 New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for the spring 2020 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
The following Fayette County students have earned the President’s List designation for the spring 2020 semester:
Fayetteville — Charlotte Marie Jones, Kylie Maderia and Whitney Joan O’Dell;
Lookout — Michael Todd Hicks;
Meadow Bridge — Katherine Michelle Helmick and Zachary R. Moul;
Mount Hope — Megan N. Trzicak;
Nallen — Charles Andrew Nolen;
Oak Hill — Stacey R. Daniels, Christina Marie DeMoss and Jillian R. Lilly; and
Rainelle — Ellittia Marie Martin and Donita Alice Smelcer.
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
The following county students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the spring 2020 semester:
Fayetteville — Jason Scott Cline;
Meadow Bridge — Joshua James Richmond;
Mount Hope — Ketki Rajiy Lasania and Ashlynn Brooke Coffman;
Nallen — Jenny Hill White;
Oak Hill — Dewayne Allen Baber, Michael Ray Hicks and Allen Wayne Phillips; and
Rainelle — Betty Sue Brooks and Brittney M. Crookshanks.
Registration for the fall 2020 semester is currently underway. For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
