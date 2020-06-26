During a special meeting on May 22, New River Community and Technical College’s Board of Governors unanimously approved tuition for the 2020-21 school year, with no increase in tuition or fees and no COVID fees for students.
“This could be a challenging time for some people in our region,” said President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “There are adults needing to retrain for employment and high school graduates who are rethinking their college plans, and we want to be sure that New River CTC is continuing to live out our mission through providing accessible, affordable, quality education.”
The college is offering web-enhanced face-to-face classes for summer 2020 and waiving distance learning fees for all summer courses. Registration is underway for the second summer term starting June 29 and for fall classes starting in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.