New River Community and Technical College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications until April 5.
The scholarship application is available online at www.nrctcf.org. Scholarship funds may be used to help students pay for college tuition, books, and expenses. Scholarships will be awarded during the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
“Scholarships are often crucial to students’ success in college. Now is the time to apply for next year,” said New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green.
New students, current students, and graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Most scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 and are based on criteria including financial need, program of study, academic merit, and community service.
Scholarship information webinars in March will help students navigate the online application and answer questions about the scholarship process. The webinars also will provide information about financial aid, letters of recommendation, and writing scholarship essays.
The scholarship information webinars will be at 2 p.m. on March 16 and at 6 p.m. on March 23. To register for a scholarship webinar, visit www.newriver.edu.
“Especially following a difficult year, scholarships can provide a support system for students who otherwise may not be able to achieve their academic and career goals. We are so thankful to the Foundation’s generous donors who make these scholarships possible,” Green said.
New River CTC Foundation provides $125,000 in student scholarships each year.
For more information, contact 304-929-6734 or foundation@newriver.edu.
