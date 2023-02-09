BEAVER — New River Community and Technical College’s diversity series continues Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. with acclaimed publisher, poet and activist Crystal Good speaking on the history of the Black press in the state, her nontraditional route to writing and the opportunity for intersectional storytellers through her publication, Black by God. The event will be streamed at New River CTC’s four campuses in Beaver, Lewisburg, Princeton and Summersville and available through Zoom video conferencing.
The presentation is the second of four events funded by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Diversity For Equity grant and invites members of the college and local communities to come together to learn about and foster an appreciation for diversity, working toward more inclusive and successful communities.
The event is open to the public and community members are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be available for those attending on-campus.
Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739 for information about New River CTC.
