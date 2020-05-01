BEAVER — New River Community and Technical College will be distributing emergency grant funds to current students through the funds released from the Department of Education in the CARES Act.
“New River CTC will be giving emergency grants to our students who were attending classes on campus during the spring 2020 semester. Funds will be distributed based on the number of credit hours that students have attempted and dividing the funds on a pro-rated basis,” College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver explained.
“Students will not need to fill out forms or request the funds, and we are not holding funds to be applied toward outstanding balances owed to the college. The purpose of the emergency grants is to help our students who have had to move from attending class on campus to online during these challenging times.”
New River CTC’s allocation from the CARE Act is $688,982 with $344,491 going directly to students through the emergency grants.
The college’s financial aid and business offices will be working together to distribute the funds to current New River CTC students. Funds will not be distributed to students until the final guidelines on distribution and eligibility have been determined by the Department of Education.
New River CTC moved spring 2020 classes online on March 30 as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The college will offer all summer 2020 courses online and will waive distance learning fees for all summer courses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.