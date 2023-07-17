RAINELLE — New River Community and Technical College is excited to announce a special event dedicated to the art of canning. The Canning and Food Preservation class will take place on Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Valley Works Resource Center, located at 458 Main Street, Rainelle.
This engaging presentation aims to educate participants on the proper methods of preserving their harvest to ensure the safety and quality of preserved foods for their families. With the abundance of myths and misinformation circulating on social media, it is crucial to learn reliable techniques from experienced experts.
Participants will gain valuable insights into various aspects of food preservation, including identifying the freshest produce, understanding acidity levels, accounting for elevation differences when boiling water, and exploring both water bath canning and pressure cooker methods. The presentation will also touch on freezing food and offer a brief discussion on the dehydration method of preservation.
This event is open to everyone interested in learning the art of food preservation. Whether you are a student, employee, or a member of the general public, this presentation by New River Community and Technical College will equip you with valuable skills and knowledge to safely preserve your own food.
The cost to participate in this informative event is $25. Pre-registration is required, and the deadline to register is July 31. To register or for additional information, please contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.
Don't miss this opportunity to join New River Community and Technical College for a comprehensive exploration of canning and food preservation techniques. Learn from experts in the field and gain confidence in preserving the flavors of the harvest while ensuring the well-being of your loved ones.
For more information about programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
