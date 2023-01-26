LEWISBURG — New River Community and Technical College is hosting presentations and discussions on diversity this semester starting with “What is ‘diversity’ and why does it matter?” an interactive presentation and discussion on Thursday, Jan. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. This event will be hosted from the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg and will be available at other college locations through Zoom video conferencing.
The event is open to the public and community members are welcome to attend. The upcoming presentation is the first of four events funded by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Diversity For Equity grant, and invites members of the college and local communities to come together to learn about and foster an appreciation for diversity, working toward more inclusive and successful communities.
Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739 for information about programs and admission to New River CTC.
