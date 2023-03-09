The New River Health Parents as Teachers (PAT) will host a special Roll & Read event on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crossroads Mall.
Families with children 6 and under are invited to stROLL around the path set up, stopping at each station to participate in activities related to the book, “Cows Can’t Jump.”
The READ portion of the activity translates into each family receiving a free copy of the book to take home.
Organizers urge those interested to come early so that you and your family have time to go through all the activities. Participation is free.
The New River Health PAT is a non-profit, free home visitation program, serving prenatal families and children up to 6 years of age in Fayette and Raleigh counties.
Learn more about the program by visiting its Facebook page at Facebook.com/NewRiverParentsAsTeachers, or see an upcoming edition of The Fayette Tribune.
