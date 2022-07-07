The WVU Extension New River Master Gardeners, comprised of gardeners from Fayette, Raleigh, Summers and Nicholas counties, often attend area fairs, festivals, garden centers and anywhere there is a need for gardening advice, help with gardening projects, pest management, or anything else garden-related. Currently, the group has several projects in Fayette, Raleigh and Nicholas counties that may be of interest to the public.
For the second year in a row, the Master Gardeners will be present at the Nicholas County Fair which will be held July 21-23. There will be several Master Gardeners at the event offering gardening advice and answering questions. On Thursday and Friday evenings from 4 to 9 p.m. the group will have garden displays, ideas for the small garden and a Micro Greens demonstration.
On Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., the gardeners will include educational gardening games for children and the young at heart. Come join the fun of Go on the Hunt for Bumblebee Butts; Dig for Bugs: Good-Bad-Ugly; and explore an Edible Dinosaur Garden.
Or you’re welcome to just stop by and brag about your own garden!
