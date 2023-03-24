New River Primary hosted Dr. Seuss Night to end a fun and exciting Dr. Seuss Week.
Monday was Pajama Day and students cozied up with a good book.
On Tuesday, students wore green for Green Eggs and Ham.
Wednesday was Wacky Wednesday.
On Thursday, students wore crazy socks for Fox in the Socks Day, and Friday everyone wore a fun hat for Cat in the Hat Day!
Throughout the week, NRP’s Student Support Team completed guidance lessons and Read Aloud readers went into the classrooms and read different Dr. Seuss books to students.
Teachers and staff also incorporated fun Dr. Seuss-themed activities within their daily lessons during the week.
For Dr. Seuss Night, each grade level provided drinks, snacks, and different Dr. Seuss activities and crafts for parent/family engagement.
