New River Primary’s Student Support Team, with the help of the PTA, hosted their first Valentine’s Dance/fundraiser to help support their PBIS student store and clothing closet.
Around 600 students and family members attended the dance. Between ticket sales and the concession stand, over $2,000 was raised to help support the students.
Teachers and staff volunteered to provide face painting and crafts for students and family to participate in together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.