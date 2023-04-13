Misty Alderman’s second grade class at New River Primary created their own bowl of Lucky Charms for a Social-Emotional Learning lesson on St. Patrick’s Day.
Students were able to share things or people they are lucky to have, a time or times when they feel lucky, and what makes them feel extra lucky. Then they colored and cut out different lucky charms to fill up their own bowl of Lucky Charms cereal.
This class deserves a special shout-out for being super kind and respectful during their entire lesson. Great job, Mrs. Alderman’s class!
