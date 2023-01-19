The WV CARDIAC Project offers free health screenings and assessment for students enrolled in kindergarten, second and fifth grades.
A child’s height and weight will be measured and Body Mass Index (BMI) and BMI percentile will be calculated.
A child’s neck will also be checked for acanthosis nigricans (AN), which is a skin condition that appears as a thickened, velvety mark on the neck that can be related to pre-diabetes.
All screenings will be completed while adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Virginia University, and local health department guidelines for preventing the spread of Covid-19.
Locally, LeeAnna Vermillion, Easton Treadway, Hunter Zink and Mackenzie Wright from Mrs. Meadows’ second grade class at New River Primary recently participated in the cardiac screening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.