“I’m happy it’s raining, it means my vegetables are growing!” a second grader at New River Primary said excitedly.
Jessica Vandall’s second grade class at New River Primary recently participated in a gardening lesson led by Nicole Mitchell through West Virginia Extension Services.
Time in the garden allows for team building and promotes communication skills. According to PBS Kids (2023), planning a garden, planting the seeds and watching them grow give kids a sense of purpose and responsibility. Making sure that the plants get enough fertilizer, water and sun fosters mindfulness.
This is a wonderful activity for early education and development.
