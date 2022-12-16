Plateau Medical Center invited New River Primary students to make ornaments to be displayed on their Christmas tree in the main lobby at the hospital. They requested that the ornaments be paper ornaments or other type of ornaments. They also requested for teachers to not go out and buy supplies, but to let the students spark their creativity from items they already had on hand!
This was a great opportunity for the school to collaborate with another community agency to spread some holiday cheer!
Every classroom at New River Primary made ornaments, but those featured in the pictures include ornaments made by students from Ms. Nevi's, Mrs. Angelona's and Mrs. Fritz’s classrooms.
