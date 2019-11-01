OAK HILL — The SALS bookstore has stocked 200 to 300 new selections, especially in adult fiction, for its next monthly book sale scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School. There will be some new selections in other categories as well.
The store offer books in a wide variety of categories, including history, politics, biography, religion, classical literature, crafts and self-improvement, as well as a growing selection of children’s and young adult books and numerous children’s DVDs including Loony Tunes, Disney, Barbie, Scoobie-Doo and others. Due to a recent donation the store also now has a selection of African American romamtic fiction.
Prices range from 50 cents for paperbacks and single CDs to $2 for coffee-table books and puzzles. Hardbacks, DVDs and multi-pack CDs are $1.
The book sale is located at 140 School St. in Oak Hill. The proceeds support Southern Appalachian Labor School’s childhood literacy programs. There is parking on both sides of the building.
