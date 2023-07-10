There was a time, from 1976-1985, when the “Skyline Bluegrass Festival” took place on a mountaintop farm overlooking the Greenbrier River above the town of Ronceverte.
Over the years, it featured many of the greats in bluegrass music and was comprised of local West Virginia and regional musicians. Its purpose, its organizers said, was to preserve and advance the tradition of Bluegrass and Newgrass music in Greenbrier County and beyond.
Fast forward to 2023
New Skyline Productions, Inc. is pleased to announce the second rendition of the “New Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River” on Friday and Saturday, July 14 -15 at he Island Park Amphitheatre in Ronceverte.
The schedule for Friday 14, beginning with opening comments, features After Jack Band (5:15 – 6 p.m.), Troubadour Blue (6:15 – 7 p.m.), Mud Hole Control (7:15 – 8 p.m.), A Tribute to John Prine from Jim Snyder and His Prime Prine Band (8:15 – 9 p.m.), and Tray Wellington (9:15 – 10:30 p.m.).
Saturday;’s entertainment kicks off with Richard Hefner and The Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys (5:15 – 6 p.m.), Blue Steel (6:15 – 7 p.m.), Greenbrier Grass (7:15 – 8 p.m.) and The Gibson Brothers (8:15 – 9:30 p.m.).
Admission is free.
In addition to music, a beer truck and a variety of food trucks will be on hand to quench your thirst and feed your culinary desires.
The City of Ronceverte will also be hosting another summer Food Truck Festival this weekend on the main street downtown.
The public is also invited to view additional memorabilia from The Skyline Bluegrass Festival “Peace, Love, and Bluegrass Music” 1976 – 1985 as part of Lewisburg’s First Friday on July 7, 2023, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center in downtown Lewisburg. Special musical guests are Distant Light.
A photographic documentation of 2022’s New Skyline Bluegrass Festival on the River will also be on display featuring the photographic work of Pat Bauserman who served as the original festival’s official photographer.
Ronceverte, a historic river, and railroad community, has successfully embarked on a well thought out restoration plan to transform the town into an important cultural and historical destination.
