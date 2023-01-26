OAK HILL — Showing up is a big part of the battle.
Universally, it is the desire of school staff to want to see their students learn and experience success. And, having them at school willing to absorb instruction is a huge plus, teachers and administrators say.
As school systems still try to recover from the myriad problems created by the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the goals is to stress the importance of getting back in the school attendance groove.
Last Thursday, New River Intermediate conducted a special event in which five students got to spend some time with Oak Hill Fire Department personnel, including hitching a ride to school aboard the department's Engine 125 on an "epic" day.
Laura Adkins, an assistant principal at New River Intermediate, explained that the fire truck incentive covered the second nine weeks grading period. To become eligible, students had to have perfect attendance and no discipline referrals on the behavior end during that time period, she explained.
"It is the first year that we've done it, so we're pretty excited," Adkins said.
Around 85 students out of the approximately 600 students enrolled in Grades 3-5 at NRI wound up being eligible for the incentive award, and five were chosen at random from that pool. The winners were transported via the fire truck through town, and they were supported by NRI students and staff, as well as other schools, on their journey. After they disembarked the fire engine, they were celebrated by fellow students on their march back into the school.
The five winners included:
• Christian Campbell, fourth grade;
• Braden Wolfe, fifth grade;
• Jacob Harvey, third grade;
• Abygail Bird, fifth grade; and
• Levi Preast, fourth grade.
New River Intermediate Principal Amy McDonald labeled the day "a big deal."
"Attendance in elementary schools is primarily the parents' responsibility, so it's harder for us to come up with incentives," McDonald said. "We can't punish kids for not coming to school, because they're typically not getting themselves up and getting ready.
"We wanted to come up with some positive incentives for kids to come to school. We wanted to do something we've never done before."
To that end, school counselors collaborated with the Oak Hill Fire Department and embraced the idea of getting an escort to school for a few of those that achieved perfect attendance. Students and parents understood the parameters, McDonald said.
"After Covid, the biggest thing that I've noticed is that kids got out of the habit of coming to school during Covid, and habits are hard to break," she said. "Some parents really struggled getting kids to come back to school on a regular basis. So, we're trying to support parents with that. We do home visits. We make phone calls.
"Attendance is a huge initiative. We're doing all we can, but parents really have to take a step to say, 'This is important; you have to be in school.'"
"It was epic," exclaimed one of the student participants, fourth-grader Levi Preast. He added that it was "one of the best things (that he's ever done)."
"It's very important to go to school," Preast said. He said he has seen fire trucks in the past "but I've never actually been on one."
Bob Begley Jr., assistant chief of the Oak Hill Fire Department, said the program was valuable to both the school and the fire department.
"By the turnout ... it seemed to be a big deal to them, so that would make it a big deal to us," said Begley. "They were all very excited about it; they enjoyed the ride on the fire truck."
"We feel it is very important to help the community out any time we can," he continued. "We don't just fight fires or respond to car wrecks; we're doing something usually daily within the community."
Cynthia Hedrick, the attendance director for Fayette County Schools, said such special programs are "very important."
"Our smaller children at the earlier ages, they need to want to come to school," Hedrick said. "It's good to get in a habit. I know habit is a strange word to use about school, but if you get in the habit of not going then that's something that stays with you.
"So, they need to want to come and enjoy to come. After Covid, things have changed and we need to get back to normal for our students. That's very important academically, socially and emotionally for them."
The students "had a blast," she said.
