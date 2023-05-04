BECKLEY — The New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will present a spring concert on May 15 at 7 p.m. in Beckley.
The New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will present the annual spring concert Monday, May 15, at Faith Baptist Church, 480 Prosperity Rd, Prosperity. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with pre-concert music starting at 6:45 p.m.
The concert will feature music by the New River Emerging Strings, the Youth Chorus, directed by Savannah Miller, and the Youth Symphony, directed by Bill Bailey.
The popular Sponsor A Song fundraiser is the perfect way to contribute and support a wonderful youth organization while dedicating a song to that special loved one. Anyone can sponsor a song at the upcoming concert, in honor or in memory of someone, for a $75 donation. The dedication will be announced during the concert and is a very special way to honor that special someone.
If you wish to sponsor a song, please choose a song from the following list and indicate how you would like the dedication (if desired) to read. Your name and/or the dedication will be printed in the program and announced at the concert before the song is played.
You can sponsor one of the songs below by emailing newrivermusic@gmail.com, or by calling Kathy Bailey at 304-923-9622. Send your check to NRYSC, PO Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Sponsor a Song collection for Youth Chorus:
Old Dan Tucker
Inscription of Hope
Morning Song (Cherokee “Amazing Grace”)
Pie Jesu
Sponsor a Song collection for Youth Symphony:
Nabucco Overture
Scheherazade
Poem For Orchestra
Prairiesong
Star Wars - The Marches
Radetzky March
Concert admission is free, but donations are accepted at the door. Please come out and enjoy this wonderful concert and support our area youth.
Financial support is needed to keep the youth program operating in the area. Please consider donating and supporting this non-profit today; donations are tax-deductible. Mail checks to NRYSC, PO Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25085.
